Northern Trust Corp Has $260.23 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $260,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $352.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $354.06. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

