Northern Trust Corp Purchases 5,858 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,935,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $271,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $100,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.