Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $379,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 32.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.11.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $537.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

