Analysts Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report sales of $2.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Altice USA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 703,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 588,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.11.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

