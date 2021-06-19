$61.06 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post sales of $61.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.60 million and the highest is $65.95 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $297.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $333.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $338.21 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $400.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $673.55 million, a PE ratio of -133.70 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.59.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

