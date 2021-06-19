$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce sales of $3.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $12.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $23.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APDN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $535,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

