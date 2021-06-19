AICHAIN (AIT) One Day Volume Tops $105,683.00

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. AICHAIN has a market cap of $1.55 million and $105,683.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AICHAIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One AICHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002213 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00058690 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00059945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003899 BTC.

About AICHAIN

AIT is a coin. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 coins. AICHAIN’s official website is www.aichain.me . AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Token (AIT) is an ERC20 based token on the Ethereum Network. “

