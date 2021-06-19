Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases Shares of 7,680 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,680 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.23. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.