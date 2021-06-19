ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 149,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $184.70 and a 12-month high of $264.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

