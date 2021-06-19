Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,105,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Chevron by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC grew its stake in Chevron by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 203,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after acquiring an additional 128,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.70. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

