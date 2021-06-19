Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

CGAU stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

