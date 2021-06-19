Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter.
CGAU stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
