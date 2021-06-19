Zions Bancorporation N.A. Invests $254,000 in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,316.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of PUBM opened at $33.71 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $507,160.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $83,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,655 shares of company stock worth $2,136,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

