Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys Shares of 1,759 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.98. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $81.73.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.