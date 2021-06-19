Zions Bancorporation N.A. Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

