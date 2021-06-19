Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,416 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after buying an additional 2,437,918 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after buying an additional 1,951,320 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,776,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

