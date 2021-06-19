Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,640 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $17,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KC stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of -40.65. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

