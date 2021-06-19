ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $106.22. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $105.63, with a volume of 4,287 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $2,950,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 158.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

