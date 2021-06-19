Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.67). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 200.50 ($2.62), with a volume of 146,097 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £149.97 million and a P/E ratio of -12.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.80.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

