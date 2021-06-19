213 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $156.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.42.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

