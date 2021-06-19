Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,214 shares of company stock worth $36,212,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.