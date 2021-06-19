Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Natus Medical by 22,746.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $28.54 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $972.59 million, a PE ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.19.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.