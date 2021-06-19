Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $762,990.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,228.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,411,280 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Shares of OPRX opened at $52.06 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $899.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,735.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

