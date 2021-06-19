Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $53,000 Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $7,678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN opened at $131.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.63. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

