Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 400 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,490 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $129,109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,939,000 after purchasing an additional 254,075 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.