Northern Trust Corp Buys 483,288 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $329,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,915 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

