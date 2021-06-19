Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 36.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132,830 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $23,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

