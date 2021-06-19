Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 106,159 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,159 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $24,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after buying an additional 270,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $172.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

