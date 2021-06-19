Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Decreases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

