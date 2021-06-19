1,378 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $19,969,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 467,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 434,580 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

In other news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SIG opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.24. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

