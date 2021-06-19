Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 891 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

NYSE:TREX opened at $97.58 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $111.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.