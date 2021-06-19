Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,414,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,098,505 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $342,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,501,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 104,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

