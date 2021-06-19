Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Update

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 13th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
OHI opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.04. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $39.31.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
