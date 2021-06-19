Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Update

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 13th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OHI opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.04. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $39.31.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.