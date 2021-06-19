Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 4,834 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,834 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $210,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,981,708.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,685 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $190,256.55.

RUN opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

