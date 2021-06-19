Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 123,714 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,714 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $25,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

