Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,506 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $27,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDP opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

