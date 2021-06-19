Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,645,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,518,000 after purchasing an additional 454,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.