Audius Trading Down 10.1% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Audius has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $110.83 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00059984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.59 or 0.00740664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00083556 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

