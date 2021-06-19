Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $126,730.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $31.29 million and $126,730.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $511.82 or 0.01416653 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00058611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00146734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00182405 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.00866525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,135.39 or 1.00017643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,137 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

