Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 17,688 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,438% compared to the average volume of 697 put options.

Shares of UIS opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.57. Unisys has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Unisys by 123.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

