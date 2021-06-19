IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 134,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IEC Electronics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in IEC Electronics in the first quarter worth about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in IEC Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

IEC Electronics stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.09. IEC Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). IEC Electronics had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.