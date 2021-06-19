Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sykes Enterprises Put Options (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,776 put options on the company. This is an increase of 17,881% compared to the average daily volume of 21 put options.

Shares of SYKE opened at $53.45 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYKE. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $993,737 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

