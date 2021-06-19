Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $347,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

