11,442 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,442 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 103.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 647,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 329,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 139,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.68.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.