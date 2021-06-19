Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in United States Steel by 157.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

X stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

