Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $3,256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares during the period. Wealthsimple US Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,581 shares during the period.

VGLT stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

