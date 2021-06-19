Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.65 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

