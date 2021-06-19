Cerity Partners LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

