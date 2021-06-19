448 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in The Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Toro by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other news, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $167,888.73. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.74. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.