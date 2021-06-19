Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

