Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 103,349 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $327,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,998,557 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $239.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.